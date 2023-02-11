Super Bowl ad trends

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Super Bowls ads captivate people just as much as the big game.
Steve Knapp, Managing Director of Media & Data Science of Minneapolis creative agency Colle McVoy, is an advertising expert who is passionate about all things Super Bowl.
He discusses why the "Oscars of advertising" is so entertaining and what we can expect to see leading up to the game and on Super Bowl Sunday.
Trends:
- Celebrities
- Humor
- Nostalgia
- Brand partnerships
- Technology and QR codes
- Guerilla marketing
- Regional
