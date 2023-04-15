Three tips for students starting the college application process

As high school juniors begin their search, Dr. Erin Erickson from the "Mom Enough" podcast offers suggestions for starting the college decision journey.

MINNEAPOLIS — National College Decision Day is just a few days away on May 1, as high school seniors make their final choice on college. It's also time for high school juniors to start their search.

It can be an exciting and nerve-wracking time, especially considering how the college application process has changed in recent years.

"College admissions have become more competitive ... in part because the Common Application makes it much easier to apply to more schools, and because test-optional policies are opening options for people who have not done as well with standardized tests," said Dr. Erin Erickson, nurse practitioner, maternal child-health specialist, and co-host of the Mom Enough podcast.

Erickson says with the rise in submitted applications, it has become more difficult to predict whether someone will be accepted to a certain school or not. Even high-performing students are finding that admission to "safety" schools isn’t always guaranteed. For these reasons, it has become more important than ever to thoughtfully approach the admissions process.

Dr. Erickson offered these tips for students and families navigating the college decision process:

Start the search near home

"Take advantage of colleges that are nearby to get a feel for different sizes and types of schools," Dr. Erickson recommends. "Visit a large public university, a private university, a liberal arts college, and a community or technical college nearby. Go to tours and information sessions at these schools, even if you don’t plan to stay close to home, because this is a great way to start to learn about the different options colleges have to offer. This also is a great way for your child to clarify their preferences and narrow the options as far as other schools you may want to explore."

Learn about the different types of financial aid

"The price you pay for college has risen dramatically in recent decades," Dr. Erickson said. "Where our parents may have spent hundreds on a college education, now people are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for a 4-year degree. Some schools offer need-based aid and/or have need-blind admissions processes, meaning they do not consider your needs in deciding admissions. Some colleges offer merit aid, but this may be limited and will depend on the strength of your child’s application. It’s good to get clear on what is realistic for your child as far as financing college and to start these conversations early. It can be really hard to be accepted to your favorite school, only to find that they do not offer the aid you need to afford going there."

Give your child space in the process

"Resist the temptation to talk about the college decision too much. It can be easy to get caught up in the excitement of the process," Dr. Erickson recommends. "Set aside time once per week to discuss this and then agree not to discuss it again unless your child initiates the conversation. Get clear on your wishes versus theirs, so you’re not imposing your beliefs & interests on your child. Ultimately, it is their future they are deciding on. Also, be mindful of the ego; it’s easy to get caught up in the pressures to get into top colleges. Finally, remember, the best college for your child may not necessarily be the most selective college out there. The best college for your child is a school that meets their intellectual, educational, social, financial, and emotional needs."

