Ballin' in Dakota County Charity Basketball Tournament to raise money for families of killed police officers

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The tenth Annual Ballin' in Dakota County Charity Basketball Tournament will return to Burnsville this weekend, bringing together dozens of law enforcement agencies across Minnesota.

The annual charity basketball tournament raises money for the Minnesota Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, which supports families of police officers who have died in the line of duty.

This year, 34 law enforcement agencies, ranging from city police departments and county sheriff's offices to the Minnesota State Patrol, will be participating in the tournament, with 15 teams competing.

The tournament is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on April 16 at Burnsville Senior High School. The championship game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Admission to the game is free to the public and there will also be concessions, games for the whole family and a raffle for donated items.

The full list of law enforcement agencies participating in the tournament includes:

Anoka County Sheriff's Office

Apple Valley Police Department

Breitung PD

Brooklyn Park PD

Buffalo PD

Bureau of Indian Affairs

Burnsville PD

Chisago County SO

Crystal PD

Dakota County SO

Duluth PD

Dundas PD

Eagan PD

Faribault PD

Hennepin County SO

Lakeville PD

Minnesota Department of Corrections

Minnesota State Patrol

Minnetonka PD

New Hope PD

Otter Tail County SO

Plymouth PD

Ramsey County Probation

Ramsey County SO

Rice County SO

Rosemount PD

St. Cloud PD

St. Louis County SO

St. Paul PD

Sherburne County SO

South St. Paul PD

Stearns County SO

Washington County SO

West St. Paul PD

