Ballin' in Dakota County Charity Basketball Tournament to raise money for families of killed police officers

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The tenth Annual Ballin' in Dakota County Charity Basketball Tournament will return to Burnsville this weekend, bringing together dozens of law enforcement agencies across Minnesota.
The annual charity basketball tournament raises money for the Minnesota Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, which supports families of police officers who have died in the line of duty.
This year, 34 law enforcement agencies, ranging from city police departments and county sheriff's offices to the Minnesota State Patrol, will be participating in the tournament, with 15 teams competing.
The tournament is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on April 16 at Burnsville Senior High School. The championship game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Admission to the game is free to the public and there will also be concessions, games for the whole family and a raffle for donated items.
The full list of law enforcement agencies participating in the tournament includes:
- Anoka County Sheriff's Office
- Apple Valley Police Department
- Breitung PD
- Brooklyn Park PD
- Buffalo PD
- Bureau of Indian Affairs
- Burnsville PD
- Chisago County SO
- Crystal PD
- Dakota County SO
- Duluth PD
- Dundas PD
- Eagan PD
- Faribault PD
- Hennepin County SO
- Lakeville PD
- Minnesota Department of Corrections
- Minnesota State Patrol
- Minnetonka PD
- New Hope PD
- Otter Tail County SO
- Plymouth PD
- Ramsey County Probation
- Ramsey County SO
- Rice County SO
- Rosemount PD
- St. Cloud PD
- St. Louis County SO
- St. Paul PD
- Sherburne County SO
- South St. Paul PD
- Stearns County SO
- Washington County SO
- West St. Paul PD
