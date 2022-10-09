3rd Annual Runway for Hope Fashion Show

The Hope Chest is back in person for its fashion event at the Galleria in Edina.

EDINA, Minn. — Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation, a Minnesota-based nonprofit dedicated to raising money to support breast cancer causes is excited to announce that the 3rd Annual Runway for Hope Fashion event will be held Thursday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Galleria shopping center in Edina.

The event includes a curated fashion show produced and styled by Grant Whitaker Creative featuring fall fashions.

The evening will also include small bites and wine, a surprise raffle, and live auction.

Tickets are available at https://runwayforhope.givesmart.com.

Individual seated tickets are $125.

All proceeds benefit The Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation.

