'4-day mindset' for employees

People say they were more productive, got more sleep and exercised more.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Four-day workweeks continue to gain traction.

Ninety-seven percent of workers who were part of a recent four-day workweek trial in Ireland and North America say they want to continue with it.

All but one of the companies that reported results said they were going to make the schedule permanent or at least continue the trial before making a final decision.

Still, a traditional four-day workweek may not be the answer for all companies.

That's why one local leader created a "4-day mindset" to give her team more flexibility while still meeting the business' round-the-clock needs.

Kristi Piehl, CEO and founder of Media Minefield, a Minnetonka-based PR firm, joined KARE 11 Saturday to tell us about that.

