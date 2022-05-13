49th annual Twin Cities Auto Show takes over Minnesota State Fairgrounds

From May 14 through Sunday, May 22, guests will be able to get the full automotive experience, with every vehicle from the RAMINATOR to the latest luxury cars.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Fairgrounds will be home to the 49th annual Twin Cities Auto Show, the largest auto show in the Upper Midwest, from May 13 through May 22.

KARE 11 Meteorologist Belinda Jensen will be live from the Auto Ahow during KARE 11 Saturday, bringing viewers several interviews with event officials about what attendees can expect from this year's show.

While at the fairgrounds, attendees will be able to enjoy some classic fair fares, including Pronto Pups, cheese curds, Tom Thumb Mini Donuts and Sweet Martha's Cookies.

Back by popular demand, the RAMINATOR is returning to the auto show. At ten feet tall, 12-feet wide, this five-ton monster has a 365 CI Supercharged Hemi Engine will be conducting daily car-crushing shows for free throughout the week-long event.

The Twin Cities Auto Show is open 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturdays and Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets can be found online here.

