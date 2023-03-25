5 ways to stay organized on your next vacation

Austin | Fowler founder Stephanie Fowler shared suggestions during a visit on KARE 11 Saturday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Spring travel season is getting underway, which inevitably brings delays and disruptions at busy airports. However, keeping everything organized can help to make your trip run more smoothly.

Stephanie Fowler, founder and CEO of bag and accessory designer Austin | Fowler, offered these suggestions for staying organized on your next spring vacation:

Organize your carry-on backpack or bag: Be sure to pack all of the must-have supplies that you'll need at the airport and on the airplane to make the travel time more comfortable; that includes essentials like medicine, phone chargers, a reusable (empty) water bottle, and even a wristlet or coin cardholder for any money you'll need (leaving unnecessary cards or other items at home or in your larger bag).

Stay organized on the plane: Consider a small organization tote that can be placed in the seat pocket to keep your in-flight essentials in one place (headphones, book, snacks, tissues, pens, etc.).

Rental car organization: Also consider a tote for the rental car, so everyone in the family can have their essentials handy throughout the trip (snacks, sanitizer, games of the kids, etc.)

Checklists: Use a checklist to make sure you're not forgetting to pack anything.

Organize your suitcase: Use separate sections or totes for certain items like jewelry and liquids.

