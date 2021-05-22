Founder and owner Angela Gustafson shares how making her own snack turned into a full blown business.

Angela Gustafson is the founder and owner of Gustola Granola, a certified woman-owned business.

Gustola Granola is handcrafted, premium granola. Gustafson is a daily morning runner and started making granola 10 years ago as a post-run snack. After gifting it to friends and family, she launched Gustola as a fun summer business adventure with her four kids at their local farmer’s market in summer 2013.

The brand hit retail shelves the following summer and is in over 200 stores, mostly in MN and bordering states. They’ve also shipped to all 50 states through their website and Amazon.