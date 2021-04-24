Haven Nail Studio just launched its spring lookbook which is full of the season's latest shapes, colors and style trends.

Haven Nail Studio said it offers safe products, smart techniques and waterless services.

Safer Products which are free of traditionally harmful ingredients like formaldehyde or toluene.

Smarter techniques that are gentle, thorough and prep the surface of the nail adequately.

The studio said its waterless services helps the duration of your manicure and is easier on the environment. "We actually just did our spring water savings calculation and to-date we’ve saved over 62,000 gallons of water by choosing to go waterless," the studio said.

Haven Nail Studio shared with KARE11 that they recently launched their spring 2021 lookbook, and talked about the latest trends:

Peaceful pastels, like soft pinks and sky blues.

Animal prints, especially a tonal black-and-white cowhide-inspired look.

Graphic art, which the studio said is an easy way to customize your manicure.

Shades of green, including mint, jade, camo and more.

"Fresh French," an updated look on the classic with pops of color or even on short nails.

Multi-colored nails, like rainbow, ombre, and more.

Haven Nail Studio also shared how they make manicures and pedicures long-lasting:

Haven just partnered with fellow MN-based brand Romi Apothecary to create a new cuticle oil pen, which will help keep cuticles healthy and looking their best longer. Designed to smooth and repair cuticles, it features Romi’s signature sustainably sourced and potent ingredients and delivers on Haven’s promise to provide and use nail care products that are healthy and better for the environment. The new cuticle pen will be available this month.

Skipping the traditional hand/foot water soak is not only better for the duration of your manicure, but also reduces the risk of infection and helps out the environment. A traditional pedicure uses about 10 to 15 gallons of water per service. By eliminating the water soak, the single studio will save thousands of gallons of water per year.

Haven recently became one of only a handful of Twin Cities nail studios to offer Dazzle Dry, an innovative new polish system that offers gel-like results, without the use of harsh ingredients or chemicals. Promising chip-free wear for up to two weeks, it dries in five minutes with no UV lights and removes with the ease of a traditional polish.

Like many salons, Haven is practicing social distancing to keep guests and staff safe. Book an appointment in advance to ensure that can continue to make Haven a safe place to visit!