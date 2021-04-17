This ready-to-drink bottled cocktail is available now.

Tattersall Distilling, located in Northeast Minneapolis, is in its fifth year of business. Over the years, Tattersall's portfolio has grown to include more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 30 states.

Tattersall's Cocktail Room will reopen with expanded seating this summer. The business also just announced a new, second location will open later this year in River Falls, WI.

Tattersall is a member of Minnesota Grown, meaning all products include at least 80% of Minnesota-grown ingredients.

The distillery boasts five ready-to-drink cocktails, including Salty Dog, Bootlegger, Old Fashioned, Manhattan and the newest edition, Cosmo.

Unlike a traditional cosmo, Tattersall’s version is colorless, as no artificial colors or ingredients are used.

Product specs include:

30% ABV or 60 proof

750ml, 375ml, 100ml

Tattersall organic vodka, triple sec, lime, fresh juice and other botanicals

$29.99 for 750ml bottle