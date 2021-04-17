Tattersall Distilling, located in Northeast Minneapolis, is in its fifth year of business. Over the years, Tattersall's portfolio has grown to include more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 30 states.
Tattersall's Cocktail Room will reopen with expanded seating this summer. The business also just announced a new, second location will open later this year in River Falls, WI.
Tattersall is a member of Minnesota Grown, meaning all products include at least 80% of Minnesota-grown ingredients.
The distillery boasts five ready-to-drink cocktails, including Salty Dog, Bootlegger, Old Fashioned, Manhattan and the newest edition, Cosmo.
Unlike a traditional cosmo, Tattersall’s version is colorless, as no artificial colors or ingredients are used.
Product specs include:
- 30% ABV or 60 proof
- 750ml, 375ml, 100ml
- Tattersall organic vodka, triple sec, lime, fresh juice and other botanicals
- $29.99 for 750ml bottle
To learn more about Tattersall or find where you can find the ready-to-drink cocktails, visit tattersalldistilling.com.