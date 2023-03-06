x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Aaron 'Heatbox' Heaton releases new album

The beatboxer will be throwing a release party in a couple of weeks at the Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge in Minneapolis.

More Videos

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron "Heatbox" Heaton makes a living making sounds with his mouth. He is a professional beatboxer, loop artist, singer, and voice actor.

Heatbox has performed in almost every state in the U.S. as well as Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands, Scotland, China, Dubai, Qatar, and New Zealand. 

He has sold thousands of records and has a new album "Hilarious and Epically Legendary."

Heatbox will be throwing a release party in a couple of weeks at the Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge in Minneapolis.

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out