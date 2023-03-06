Aaron 'Heatbox' Heaton releases new album

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron "Heatbox" Heaton makes a living making sounds with his mouth. He is a professional beatboxer, loop artist, singer, and voice actor.
Heatbox has performed in almost every state in the U.S. as well as Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands, Scotland, China, Dubai, Qatar, and New Zealand.
He has sold thousands of records and has a new album "Hilarious and Epically Legendary."
Heatbox will be throwing a release party in a couple of weeks at the Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge in Minneapolis.
