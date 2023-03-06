Aaron 'Heatbox' Heaton releases new album

The beatboxer will be throwing a release party in a couple of weeks at the Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge in Minneapolis.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron "Heatbox" Heaton makes a living making sounds with his mouth. He is a professional beatboxer, loop artist, singer, and voice actor.

Heatbox has performed in almost every state in the U.S. as well as Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands, Scotland, China, Dubai, Qatar, and New Zealand.

He has sold thousands of records and has a new album "Hilarious and Epically Legendary."

Heatbox will be throwing a release party in a couple of weeks at the Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge in Minneapolis.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+