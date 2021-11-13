About 1,200 participate in this year's Girls on the Run Minnesota 5K

The training program consisted of 16 lessons after school to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Approximately 1,200 girls at more than 70 schools have been training for eight weeks in preparation for this year's "Girls on the Run Minnesota 5K" at Normandale Community College.

The training program consisted of 16 lessons after school to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

Girls on the Run Minnesota is a physical activity-based youth development program designed to develop and enhance girls' physical, emotional and social physical competencies to successfully navigate life experiences.