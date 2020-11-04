Games and activities from local stores at Maple Grove's The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, will keep kids creative and busy during this time at home.
With many kids and parents learning and working from home, it can be difficult to keep everyone engaged and busy. In order to help keep your kids off of screens and prevent them from complaining that they're bored, consider some games and activities from local stores.
Several stores at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes carries a variety of creative and engaging games and activities. You can find games like "Dog Crimes" at Goodthings, a pottery painting kit at Color Me Mine and everything you need to make you own candle at Ol Factory Scent Studio.
