Advice for parents suddenly out of 'survival mode' as children return to in-person learning

MINNEAPOLIS — This week, the Minneapolis School District joined other districts throughout the state in bringing their youngest students back to in-person learning for the first time in nearly a year.

As districts continue to navigate the latest phase of COVID protocols, the change also marks a dramatic difference for parents who may have spent the last year in “survival mode.”

KARE 11’s Karla Hult sat down with Life and Business Coach Jasna Burza for advice on how to make the most of this latest change. Among Burza’s suggestions:

Give yourself a break after a rigorous year

Focus on your relationship with your significant other

Reevaluate what you want now – in life and in work, and take action – whether polishing up your resume or returning to school.

“Once we have been restored in a way, I think it may be the time to actually take those baby steps to create a better year ahead of us,” Burza said.