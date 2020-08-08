Find out about this Minnesota-based organization and how it's helping victims of the Beirut explosion.

A Minnesota-based organization is once again on the ground helping in the wake of a global tragedy.

Only this time, Alight – formerly the American Refugee Committee – is working through their partner organization, Questscope.

“The damage is massive and the grief is all over Beirut… all over Lebanon,” Dr. Mowafak Yafi – a Questscope board member who lives in Beirut – told KARE 11’s Karla Hult on Friday.

On Tuesday, a blast rattled Beirut, Lebanon, leaving hundreds dead and 300,000 without a home, according to the United Nations. And that devastation and widespread experience of homelessness is where Yafi and others will focus their efforts.

“The ability of these people to reconstruct, refurbish and rehabilitate their homes are very weak,” Yafi said, referring to the dire economic situation in Lebanon even before the blast.

But even while the challenge is daunting, Yafi and others know they can rely on Questscope’s 38-year-history in the country and the related connections. That while they also enjoy the support of Alight, an organization that has responded to crises around the world since 1978.

“Questscope has deep roots in Beirut that go back to the early 1980s. We've seen the Lebanese people overcome the most difficult circumstances over the years. And now they will rebuild, brick by brick, as they always do,” says Curt Rhodes, Founder and International Director of Questscope. “We stand beside them as they begin to restore their homes, their city, and their futures for themselves and for their children.”

“Crisis is yet again bringing people together” says Daniel Wordsworth, CEO of Alight. “From this terrible tragedy, people are already rallying and supporting one another. Neighbors to neighbors, strangers to strangers. I know this abundance of the human spirit and expressions of support from thousands of miles away will help Beirut communities rebuild and regain their strength and vibrance.”

To learn more about Alight, Questscope and their response to the Beirut tragedy, just go to: www.wearealight.org and www.questscope.org.

And to support their lifesaving efforts, go to: www.wearealight.org/beirut