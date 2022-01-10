All paws welcome at Uptown Dog Fair

x
It features dog-related vendors of handmade accessories, treats, pet portraits, photo ops and rescue organizations.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown Association – producers of the Uptown Art Fair – is announcing the 2nd Annual Uptown Dog Fair located at the intersection of the Midtown Greenway and Bde Maka Ska Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 1. 

It features dog-related vendors of handmade accessories, treats, pet portraits, photo ops and rescue organizations.

People will be able to shop for their four-legged friends while walking the beautiful paths of the city lakes or on their way to the nearby Lake of the Isles Dog Park. 

Organizers say all well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome.

