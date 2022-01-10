All paws welcome at Uptown Dog Fair

It features dog-related vendors of handmade accessories, treats, pet portraits, photo ops and rescue organizations.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown Association – producers of the Uptown Art Fair – is announcing the 2nd Annual Uptown Dog Fair located at the intersection of the Midtown Greenway and Bde Maka Ska Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 1.

People will be able to shop for their four-legged friends while walking the beautiful paths of the city lakes or on their way to the nearby Lake of the Isles Dog Park.

Organizers say all well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome.

