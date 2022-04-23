Allina Health allergy specialist on common symptoms, how to find relief

With various over-the-counter medications, nasal sprays and decongestants, Dr. Kelkar explains on KARE 11 Saturday which options are effective and safe.

MINNEAPOLIS — After a long and cold winter, people are itching to go outside. But pollen and allergens are also outside, ready to cause watery eyes, runny noses and more for Minnesotans across the state.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Dr. Pramod Kelkar, a board-certified allergy specialist with Allina Health, discussed some of the most common allergy symptoms, how people can find relief and when people should go see a specialist.

