Allina Health, Minnesota nonprofit collecting donated bikes for kids

MINNESOTA, USA — Got an unused bike gathering dust in your garage? Saturday is your chance to give it to a good cause.
Allina Health is once again teaming up with nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota to collect bike donations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Saturday marks the 11th year of the program -- and last year, the organization collected just over 7,000 bikes.
You can donate a new or lightly used bike at 37 Allina Health locations on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Allina Health said the organizations are also looking for adaptive bikes for kids with disabilities.
The bikes will be given out to kids in spring 2022. The kids who get bikes will also get free helmets and bike safety information.
In the meantime, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota is looking for volunteers who can help clean and prepare the bikes. You can learn more about volunteer opportunities on the nonprofit's website.
Here's the full list of locations:
Hospitals
- Abbott Northwestern - WestHealth, Plymouth
- Buffalo Hospital
- Cambridge Medical Center
- District One Hospital/Allina Health Faribault Clinic
- Mercy Hospital - Mercy Campus, Coon Rapids
- New Ulm Medical Center
- Owatonna Hospital
- Regina Hospital/Allina Health Hastings Nininger Road Specialty Clinic
- River Falls Area Hospital/ Allina Health River Fall Clinic, Wisconsin
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee
Clinics
- Allina Health Bandana Square Clinic (St. Paul)
- Allina Health Blaine Clinic
- Allina Health Bloomington Clinic
- Allina Health Brooklyn Park Clinic
- Allina Health Centennial Lakes Clinic (Edina)
- Allina Health Champlin Clinic
- Allina Health Cokato Clinic
- Allina Health Coon Rapids Clinic
- Allina Health Eagan Clinic
- Allina Health East Lake Street Clinic
- Allina Health Elk River Clinic
- Allina Health Farmington Clinic
- Allina Health Highland Park Clinic
- Allina Health Isles Clinic
- Allina Health Lakeville Clinic
- Allina Health Maple Grove Clinic
- Allina Health Northfield Clinic
- Allina Health Richfield Clinic
- Allina Health Savage Clinic
- Allina Health Shoreview Clinic
- Allina Health St. Michael Clinic
- Allina Health Vadnais Heights Clinic
- Allina Health Woodbury Clinic
Other
- Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Golden Valley
- Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Stillwater/St. Croix
- St. Francis Capable Kids Pediatric Therapy – Chaska
Allina Health said staff accepting the bike donations will wear masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines. They ask for people who are donating to do so as well.