Allina Health, Minnesota nonprofit collecting donated bikes for kids

You can donate new or gently used bikes on Oct. 9 at most Allina Health locations.

MINNESOTA, USA — Got an unused bike gathering dust in your garage? Saturday is your chance to give it to a good cause.

Allina Health is once again teaming up with nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota to collect bike donations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Saturday marks the 11th year of the program -- and last year, the organization collected just over 7,000 bikes.

You can donate a new or lightly used bike at 37 Allina Health locations on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Allina Health said the organizations are also looking for adaptive bikes for kids with disabilities.

The bikes will be given out to kids in spring 2022. The kids who get bikes will also get free helmets and bike safety information.

In the meantime, Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota is looking for volunteers who can help clean and prepare the bikes. You can learn more about volunteer opportunities on the nonprofit's website.

Here's the full list of locations:

Hospitals

Abbott Northwestern - WestHealth, Plymouth

Buffalo Hospital

Cambridge Medical Center

District One Hospital/Allina Health Faribault Clinic

Mercy Hospital - Mercy Campus, Coon Rapids

New Ulm Medical Center

Owatonna Hospital

Regina Hospital/Allina Health Hastings Nininger Road Specialty Clinic

River Falls Area Hospital/ Allina Health River Fall Clinic, Wisconsin

St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee

Clinics

Allina Health Bandana Square Clinic (St. Paul)

Allina Health Blaine Clinic

Allina Health Bloomington Clinic

Allina Health Brooklyn Park Clinic

Allina Health Centennial Lakes Clinic (Edina)

Allina Health Champlin Clinic

Allina Health Cokato Clinic

Allina Health Coon Rapids Clinic

Allina Health Eagan Clinic

Allina Health East Lake Street Clinic

Allina Health Elk River Clinic

Allina Health Farmington Clinic

Allina Health Highland Park Clinic

Allina Health Isles Clinic

Allina Health Lakeville Clinic

Allina Health Maple Grove Clinic

Allina Health Northfield Clinic

Allina Health Richfield Clinic

Allina Health Savage Clinic

Allina Health Shoreview Clinic

Allina Health St. Michael Clinic

Allina Health Vadnais Heights Clinic

Allina Health Woodbury Clinic

Other

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Golden Valley

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Stillwater/St. Croix

St. Francis Capable Kids Pediatric Therapy – Chaska