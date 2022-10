Formerly known as the American Craft Show, American Craft Made runs Friday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 9.

You can shop for handmade crafts from over 150 artists this weekend at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

The big show is back for the first time since 2019.

Stylist Christina Fortier joined KARE 11 News Saturday with all the details.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

