Their airport location is back open and now they have a new space in the west metro located at the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center in St. Louis Park.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Award-winning Angel Food Bakery has a cult-like following, shipping their signature message donuts and jumbo donut cakes all over the country.

Their airport location is back open and now they have a new space in the west metro located at the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center in St. Louis Park.

Chef Katy Gerdes is the owner, and joined KARE 11 Saturday to share some spooky treats just in time for Halloween.