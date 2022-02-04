Annual Spring Boutique returns to Big Rock Creek

The two-day event will feature more than 30 vendors, the Easter Bunny, wagon rides, an Easter egg hunt, a petting zoo and more.

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Nearly 1,000 acres in western Wisconsin will be home to the two-day Annual Spring Boutique, where guests will be able to celebrate the spring season and enjoy activities for the opening ceremony of summer.

On April 2 and 3, Big Rock Creek in St. Croix Falls will host the Annual Spring Boutique, which will feature more than 30 vendors, the Easter Bunny, wagon rides, an Easter egg hunt, a petting zoo and more. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Big Rock Creek Events Director Becky Lindblom discussed what people can expect and do at the Spring Boutique.

Tickets can be bought through Big Rock Creek online here and are $5 with free parking and are free for children ages four and under.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: