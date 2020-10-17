Tour more than 20 exquisite custom homes across the Twin Cities.

The Artisan Home Tour is happening now across the Twin Cities.

The Artisan Home Tour helps to support the work of the Housing First Minnesota Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization composed of Housing First Minnesota members and supporters who contribute their time, materials and expertise to help the Foundation build and remodel safe housing for Minnesota’s homeless, veterans and others in need.

The tour provides the opportunity to step inside more than 20 homes designed and constructed by the region’s most exceptional builders and remodelers.

New homes can be toured Friday- Sunday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. now through Oct. 25, with the addition of eight remodeled homes the final weekend.