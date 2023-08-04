Author Brian Johnson hopes to shed new light on unsolved Chisago County murders

Brian Johnson, a long-time Twin Cities journalist, is the writer behind “Murder in Chisago County: The Unsolved Johnson Family Mystery.”

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For 90 years, the deaths of eight members of the Johnson family have remained a mystery.

Published in 2019 by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press, the book tells the story of Johnson’s great aunt, Alvira Lundeen Johnson, who died with her seven children on April 11, 1933, in Harris, Minnesota. Authorities believe the Alvira and her children were murdered by their husband and father, Albin Johnson, who went missing and was never seen again.

Johnson joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the book and his hope that someone, someday will come forward with new information that could solve the decades-old cold case.

“Murder in Chisago County: The Unsolved Johnson Family Mystery" is available to purchase from Arcadia Publishing and Amazon.

