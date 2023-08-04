Author Brian Johnson hopes to shed new light on unsolved Chisago County murders

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For 90 years, the deaths of eight members of the Johnson family have remained a mystery.
Brian Johnson, a long-time Twin Cities journalist, is the author of “Murder in Chisago County: The Unsolved Johnson Family Mystery.”
Published in 2019 by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press, the book tells the story of Johnson’s great aunt, Alvira Lundeen Johnson, who died with her seven children on April 11, 1933, in Harris, Minnesota. Authorities believe the Alvira and her children were murdered by their husband and father, Albin Johnson, who went missing and was never seen again.
Johnson joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the book and his hope that someone, someday will come forward with new information that could solve the decades-old cold case.
“Murder in Chisago County: The Unsolved Johnson Family Mystery" is available to purchase from Arcadia Publishing and Amazon.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.