Author writes children's book about meeting Jackie Robinson

An author is sharing the lessons he learned from his friendship with a Jackie Robinson.

As an 8-year-old baseball fan with curveball hopes and fastball dreams, Ron Rabinovitz met his idol, Jackie Robinson, striking up a lifelong friendship that is now immortalized in an inspirational picture book for children called Always, Jackie.

Meeting and befriending his idol changed Ron’s life. He discovered the power of personal kindness in a time of national tensions, and has dedicated his life to paying that forward.

His story has now been immortalized in an illustrated children’s book, allowing him to share his appreciation of Jackie Robinson’s accomplishments with a new generation, and the lessons he learned from the relationship with baseball fans of all ages.