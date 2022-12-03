Bachman's to host Spring Botanical home tours

Twenty percent of all ticket proceeds for the event go towards the MN Horticultural Society's "Garden in a Box" program.

MINNEAPOLIS — While the Twin Cities metro and the rest of the Land of 10,000 Lakes are still firmly in winter's grasp, spring is right around the corner. To help Minnesotans start thinking about their spring décor, Bachman's on Lyndale in Minneapolis is holding its Spring Botanical Ideas & Inspiration for the Home self-guided tours.

Bachman's CEO Susie Bachman, joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss some of the vignettes at the Spring Botanical and how they're partnering up with Minnesota State Horticultural Society for the event.

The Spring Botanical Ideas & Inspiration for the Home is a self-guided tour through 18 vignettes at the Bachman's location at Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis. Tours began March 10 and will continue through April 10.

Bachman explained that 20% of all tickets proceeds for the event go towards the society's "Garden in a Box" program, which distributes hundreds of gardening kits that include plants, soil, fertilizer and more to more than 80 organizations across the state each year.

Applications for the program can be found online here.

Tickets are $5 each and each ticket includes a 20% off coupon for a regular-priced purchase at Bachman's.

