For $5, you can visit the latest Ideas House and get some ideas for this year's Spring decorating.

Bachman's Spring Ideas House has been reimagined in a socially distanced and safe way inside the Lyndale Avenue Store, located on the Bachman’s Lyndale property, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Ideas House will showcase home décor trends, welcoming outdoor rooms, and a botanical mix of blooming and green plants.

The self-guided tour includes a visit to styled vignettes featuring unique ways to refresh and renew your indoor spaces, and your deck or patio.

Bachman's said throughout the experience, you will be surrounded by colorful blooms, refreshing scents and the promise of spring. Garden season cannot be far behind.

For the safest experience possible, this tour follows a one-way walking path, features socially distanced displays, and accepts a limited number of visitors per time slot.

The Ideas House will be open through April 11. Tickets are $5 and come with a $5 coupon to use at Bachman’s. They can be purchased at Bachmans.com.