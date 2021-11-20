Bachman's presents 'Winter Wonderland — Ideas & Inspiration for the Home'

The holiday rendition of Ideas & Inspiration for the Home is bringing the beauty of beloved Ideas House into Bachman's Lyndale Avenue store.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Discover dazzling décor when you wander through Bachman’s very own winter wonderland.

The holiday rendition of Ideas & Inspiration for the Home is bringing the beauty of beloved Ideas House into Bachman's Lyndale Avenue store to spread Christmas cheer and inspire seasonal excitement. You’re invited to get wrapped up in the glittering glow of the holidays with an up-close-and-personal look at home décor trends you can use to make the yuletide your own from now through Dec. 19. Tickets are $5 each.

The self-guided tour will include a visit to inspiring rooms and styled vignettes featuring design ideas that invite you to deck the halls. A neighborhood of front porches enhances the holidays outdoors with wreaths, garlands, spruce top containers and magical accents.

With your ticket purchase, you’ll receive a 20% off coupon for your next regular-priced Bachman’s purchase. If you’d like to extend your experience with a sit-down meal at Patrick’s Café in Bachman’s on Lyndale before or after your tour, please call (612) 861-9277 to make a reservation.

Twenty percent of ticket proceeds from “Winter Wonderland — Ideas & Inspiration for the Home” will benefit Washburn Center for Children, a local nonprofit with one of the largest teams of children’s therapists dedicated to nurturing every child and family's well-being and full potential through transformative children's mental health care.