Check out these back to school gadgets perfect for the classroom or home.

The start of the school year is quickly approaching. This year may look different than previous years, but luckily there are some products to help children, parents and teachers along the way.

The best part is these gadgets work whether learning is being done from the classroom or at home. Check out these gadgets recommended by Gadget Nation author, Steve Greenberg:

The Soluna Light Alarm Clock from La Crosse Technology — ensures there’s a glow for every day and every mood with a variety of light settings. Choose to illuminate your room with your favorite color or pick one of the vibrant color gradients. If you find it’s hard to choose you can set the clock to cycle through all the color options. This slim profile alarm clock offers all the features of a traditional alarm clock, but also with the added settings you can use Comfort Mode to achieve an ideal sleeping environment, if you are looking to unwind and relax use the Guided Breathing Mode or the Morning and Evening Modes to simulate the rise and fall of the sun to help you reset your natural circadian rhythm to wake up feeling recharged. $32.99. You can find it at costco.com.

Portable Laptop Stand & Lap Desk — Get the perfect working position in any seat with an ergonomic portable laptop desk. It’s height- and tilt-adjustable to suit standing, sitting, or even lounging with a laptop without causing unwanted neck and back strain. It can extend up to 18 inches high and collapses flat. Bonus—the aluminum panel naturally helps keep a laptop cool. $39.95. Get it at thegrommet.com.

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds—have all the best features of the other leading wireless earbuds—but EarFun is about one-third the price. EarFun has the longest battery life and four microphones with noise-canceling top-quality sound and perfect for hands-free calls. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Touch Control, USB-C Quick Charge with Wireless Charging, Deep Bass, in-Ear Detection Headphones, 35H Playtime, and IPX7 Waterproof (“Sweatshield technology” makes EarFun perfect for exercising). If you’re running low on battery, they fast charge for two hours of playtime in just 10 minutes. Wirelessly charge them or plug via a USBC, use Google Assistant or Siri voice control, and enjoy simple touch control. Furthermore you can use one earbud at a time if you prefer, and they offer all-in-one volume control. With a secure and ergonomic fit, they’ll be comfortable for hours. EarFun Air has been honored with the CES 2020 Innovation Award. On Amazon, EarFun is only $59.99—BUT if you use the coupon on the site it’s only $49.99.

Insta Studio from WeCool Toys — Thanks to smartphones, our children have become video mavens, but as more and more kids begin to emulate their favorite YouTube creators, they need and want to learn how to make the best videos possible. That’s where the Insta Studio from WeCool Toys comes in. The new Insta Studio has everything that future YouTube stars need to learn how to easily shoot quality tabletop demo/tutorial videos and hand-free videos right at home. Equipped with an adjustable base and rotating head to record at the best angle possible, this device allows kids of all ages to shoot viral videos hands free using their very own smart phone. The best part is, kids can use their Insta Studio to shoot all types of viral videos. From cooking, crafting, and sliming, the possibilities are endless and so are the endless hours of entertainment. It’s also an excellent tool to help with virtual learning on a smartphone. At only $19.99, parents love the price point. Rather than spending a lot of money on professional equipment, the Insta Studio allows kids to enjoy all the perks of high-end equipment at a fraction of the price. The Insta Studio includes fun and trendy backgrounds, mixing tools, various slimy compounds, and sparkly mix ins. Perfect for kids as young as 4 years old and up and available at Target.com.

Learning Resources — has put together a selection of pre-school and kindergarten supportive learning toys that will be a great addition to home schooling or e-learning. Designed to promote learning through play, Learning Resources products include Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog ($14.99) that boosts fine motor skills and the Learn-a-lot Avocados ($16.99) that builds social-emotional skills. The Puzzle Globe ($34.99) encourages kids ages 3-10 to practice geography skills, build fine motor movements and engage in tactile play. Coding Critters ($39.99) are a child’s first coding friends – a series of interactive toy pets that introduce preschoolers ages 4+ to early STEM concepts through 100% screen-free coding activities – no phone or tablet required. These and many others from Learning Resources are available at select Target stores and Target.com.