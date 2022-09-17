Bauhaus releases THC/CBD sparkling water

Bauhaus Brew Labs, a craft brewery and taproom in Northeast Minneapolis, is one of the first to get into the THC game.

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that edible THC products are legal in Minnesota, it won't be long until we see more and more of them coming to the market.

Their THC infused sparking water will be released on Monday.

President and Co-Founder of Bauhaus Brew Labs, Matt Schwandt, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to talk about the new brew.

