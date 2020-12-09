'Be the Change': A golfing event to benefit the community

Funds raised from the event will benefit North High School Photography, Change the Name, Sprayfinger and the Heritage Youth Sports Foundation.

MINNEAPOLIS — Black community leaders are organizing a golf tournament Saturday to raise money for small businesses.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at Theodore Wirth Golf Club.

"Our goal is to bring together people in a comfortable environment to meet leaders from the black community and hopefully make new connections that can build relationships going forward," an event volunteer said.

“We want this tournament to be an inclusive experience that brings people from all backgrounds to the north side neighborhood to help our communities heal,” tournament co-director Houston White said on the event's website.