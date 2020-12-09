This charitable event brings people together over a round of golf.

Be The Change golf tournament is a new charitable event that aims to ring people together who might not otherwise cross paths. Together they can enjoy a round of golf as a way to spark a conversation and get to know each other.

It started at 8 this morning at the Theodore Wirth Golf Course.

Proceeds from the event will be directed through the Minneapolis Foundation to organizations that provide life skills, positive youth development and educational opportunities in the Black community.

North High School Photography Club

Change the Name Campaign (Patrick Henry High School)

Sprayfinger

Heritage Youth Sports Foundation

The event was created by co-founders Houston White and John Baker.

Houston White is an entrepreneurial clothing designer and business owner with a deep appreciation of the authentic connections he has made through his love of golf.

John Baker is a long-time educator, owner of JLD Group and founder of All Star 100, a youth athletics program created to put the love back into youth sports.

Both grew up in North Minneapolis and are driven to connect corporate leaders with community in ways that have the potential for making change.