More than 300 beers, ciders and seltzers available at Winter Beer Dabbler 2022

MINNEAPOLIS — After the COVID-19 pandemic put the festival on pause, the Winter Beer Dabbler 2022 returns to the MN State Fairgrounds on Saturday with more than 300 adult beverages available and featuring the nation's largest game of bubble hockey.

During KARE11 Saturday, the event's market coordinator Zach McCormick discussed everything the Beer Dabbler will feature and what people should expect. Watch the video above for the full interview.

The Beer Dabbler will have more than 300 different beers, ciders and seltzers from more than 120 breweries that will be a part of festivities. The full list of breweries can be found online here.

The 12th annual Winter Beer Dabbler will begin at 3 p.m. at the MN State Fairgrounds, with early access at 2 p.m., and will end at 6: 30 p.m. Saturday.

For the first time this year, the event will feature the United State's largest game of bubble hockey, according to Winter Beer Dabbler organizers. The game is branded as the “Human Bubble Hockey in the WonderDome," which officials say is a nod to an event sponsor, Can Can Wonderland.

Tickets to the Beer Dabbler can be found online here.

