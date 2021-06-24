GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Summer fruits are incredibly refreshing, so delicious and so good for you. Sue Moores Kowalski’s Market’s Nutritionist shares fruit’s healthy wins and a couple of easy, tasty ways to enjoy some of summer’s finest.
Recipe: Berries Romanoff with Grilled Angel Food Cake
INGREDIENTS
- ¾ cup Kowalski's Signature Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
- ½ cup sugar
- ⅓ cup triple sec
- 1 lb. fresh strawberries, stemmed, hulled and quartered
- ¼ lb. fresh raspberries, blackberries or blueberries (or combination)
- 1 tbsp. orange zest
- 1 tsp. Kowalski's Organic Madagascar Vanilla Bean Paste
DIRECTIONS
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together juice, sugar and triple sec; stir in berries. Allow to stand 30 min.; drain, reserving juices. Chill fruit in the refrigerator. In a small saucepan, add zest, vanilla and reserved juices; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer for 8-10 min. until reduced by ½ (approx. ¾ cup). Cool syrup to room temperature; toss syrup with chilled fruit.
Tasty Tip:
This sticky fruit sauce is wonderful on ice cream or yogurt and/or served with angel food cake, pound cake, shortcakes, meringues and whipped cream.