Kowalski's shares 2 summer fruit recipes that shine

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Summer fruits are incredibly refreshing, so delicious and so good for you. Sue Moores Kowalski’s Market’s Nutritionist shares fruit’s healthy wins and a couple of easy, tasty ways to enjoy some of summer’s finest.

Recipe: Watermelon and Jicama Salad with Jalapeno and Lime

Recipe: Berries Romanoff with Grilled Angel Food Cake

INGREDIENTS

¾ cup Kowalski's Signature Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

½ cup sugar

⅓ cup triple sec

1 lb. fresh strawberries, stemmed, hulled and quartered

¼ lb. fresh raspberries, blackberries or blueberries (or combination)

1 tbsp. orange zest

1 tsp. Kowalski's Organic Madagascar Vanilla Bean Paste

DIRECTIONS

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together juice, sugar and triple sec; stir in berries. Allow to stand 30 min.; drain, reserving juices. Chill fruit in the refrigerator. In a small saucepan, add zest, vanilla and reserved juices; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer for 8-10 min. until reduced by ½ (approx. ¾ cup). Cool syrup to room temperature; toss syrup with chilled fruit.

Tasty Tip: