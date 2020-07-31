Learn about this charitable organization and how you can get involved.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Best Christmas Ever is a Minnesota-based charitable organization that serves struggling families by blessing them with the Best Christmas Ever.

Volunteer team captains from the metro, as well as several other states and Canada, review nominations. Then each captain selects a family for their team.

Teams partner with local leaders and businesses to bless every family with a custom and unique Best Christmas Ever.

Best Christmas Ever will also continue to support these families throughout the year.

The organization's goal is to bring hope and love during a part of the family's darkest hour.