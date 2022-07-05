Best cold climate wines

CHASKA, Minn. — There is a certain prejudice in the wine industry against northern wines but it turns out, the future of domestic wine could depend on them.
On Friday night the University of Minnesota and the Grape Growers Association held a competition to discover the best cold climate wine.
George Martin from the Minnesota Grape Growers Association joined KARE 11 Saturday News to talk about the annual competition that highlights wines made from cold-hardy grape varieties, many of which have been developed at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Horticultural Research Center.