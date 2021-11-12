Best non-alcoholic drink options for the holidays

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Not everyone wants to booze it up over the holidays so we are mixing up a few festive mocktails everyone can enjoy.
Nikki Erpelding, from Top 10 Liquors, shares some great recipes:
PASSION FRUIT BELLINI
Ingredients
½ cup - Alcohol Free Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling
1 ounce or to taste - Liber & Co Tropical Passion Fruit Syrup
Directions
Add N/A wine to flute glass or rocks glass with a few cubes, top with Passion fruit syrup and swirl to mix or use a mixing spoon
Garnish with fresh fruit
BOTANICAL, ELDERFLOWER & TONIC MOCKTAIL
Ingredients
.5 ounces of Jack Rudy Cocktail Co, Elderflower tonic mix
3 ounces soda water
1.5 ounces of Seedlip Grove 42
Lime garnish
Directions
Add all ingredients to rocks glass with ice and stir.
Squeeze lime wedge and add to mocktail
GREYHOUND MOCKTAIL
Ingredients
1.5 ounces Seedlip Citrus
3 ounces Muddle & Mint Grapefruit
Directions
Add N/A ingredients to rocks glass filled with ice.
Add optional ingredients