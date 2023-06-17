Big things happening at Tiny Diner

MINNEAPOLIS — A little restaurant in the Twin Cities is doing big things this summer.
Tiny Diner uses all of its available space, from growing vegetables and herbs... to collecting rainwater for their plants and producing energy with their patio roof solar panels.
The owners of the restaurant have even created a natural habitat for pollinators and urban wildlife.
Diners on the patio are surrounded by perennial gardens with edible flowers, herbs and vegetables growing throughout. The garden offerings are used in menu dishes.
Tiny Diner's rooftop even has bee hives, and the honey is used to sweeten the menu.
Tiny Diner is located at 1024 East 38th Street in south Minneapolis.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.