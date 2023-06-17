Big things happening at Tiny Diner

The owners of the restaurant have created a natural habitat for pollinators and urban wildlife.

MINNEAPOLIS — A little restaurant in the Twin Cities is doing big things this summer.

Tiny Diner uses all of its available space, from growing vegetables and herbs... to collecting rainwater for their plants and producing energy with their patio roof solar panels.

The owners of the restaurant have even created a natural habitat for pollinators and urban wildlife.

Diners on the patio are surrounded by perennial gardens with edible flowers, herbs and vegetables growing throughout. The garden offerings are used in menu dishes.

Tiny Diner's rooftop even has bee hives, and the honey is used to sweeten the menu.

Tiny Diner is located at 1024 East 38th Street in south Minneapolis.

