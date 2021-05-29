Discover all Stillwater, Minnesota has to offer, including ample trails.

The bicycle boom of 2020, seen here in Minnesota and across the country, shows no signs of slowing down. Experts say this COVID-safe activity has more participants than ever before – who are ready to get back out on to the trails in 2021.

As the one-year anniversary of the opening of the St. Croix River Crossing Loop Trail approaches on June 1, Stillwater has quickly become a cyclist’s paradise, with more than 30 miles of connected biking and hiking trails to choose from.

The scenic 4.7-mile multi-use St. Croix River Crossing Trail Loop travels over the renovated historic Stillwater Lift Bridge downtown and the new St. Croix Crossing Bridge, connecting the Minnesota and Wisconsin sides of the St. Croix River.

The 5.9-mile Brown’s Creek Sate Trail connects the loop trail to the Gateway State Trail, and if you’re feeling adventurous, you can bike the 18 miles all the way to St. Paul.

There is plenty to do off the trails as well, and Stillwater has several new rooftops, patios and outdoor apparel stores for bicyclists (and everyone!) to enjoy. Plus, plenty of unique and new lodging options to make a weekend (or mid-week) stay out of it!