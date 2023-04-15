x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Birch's on the Lake serving up summer favorites

The supper club is holding a Mother's Day brunch buffet and dinner special on Sunday, May 14.

More Videos

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Feeling hungry? Birch's on the Lake in Wayzata is serving up Wisconsin-style supper club specials, from sandwiches to prime rib, surf and turf and more.

The team at Birch's on the Lake traded their lakeside views for the KARE 11 kitchen on Saturday to share the recipe for their walleye entre, served herb crusted or broiled, with grilled asparagus, corn and wild rice mash and house tartar sauce.

Located at 1310 West Wayzata Boulevard in Long Lake, the restaurant is hosting a Mother's Day brunch and dinner special on Sunday, May 14. 

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out