Birch's on the Lake serving up summer favorites

The supper club is holding a Mother's Day brunch buffet and dinner special on Sunday, May 14.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Feeling hungry? Birch's on the Lake in Wayzata is serving up Wisconsin-style supper club specials, from sandwiches to prime rib, surf and turf and more.

The team at Birch's on the Lake traded their lakeside views for the KARE 11 kitchen on Saturday to share the recipe for their walleye entre, served herb crusted or broiled, with grilled asparagus, corn and wild rice mash and house tartar sauce.

Located at 1310 West Wayzata Boulevard in Long Lake, the restaurant is hosting a Mother's Day brunch and dinner special on Sunday, May 14.

