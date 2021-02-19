Birding tips for nesting season

Birding expert and author Sharon Stiteler shares some things to keep an eye out for, as some birds begin to nest.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you're a fan of birding, get your binoculars ready-- because nesting season is about to begin.

With migration kicking in soon and some birds starting to nest, author and bird expert Sharon Stiteler has some advice to make the most of this time of year.

According to Stiteler, great horned owls are already incubating eggs, and some already have little owlets to feed. She says they take over old hawk and squirrel nests, so if you want to catch a glimpse, keep an eye out for feather tufts in large nests.

As area lakes and rivers open up, Stiteler says waterfowl will be pushing north and wood ducks will be looking for nest boxes-- so get your nest boxes cleared out!

And if you’d like to look for ducks and the lakes around you are still frozen, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has this handy map that lists all the lakes with aerators, which can be great spots to check for spring birding.