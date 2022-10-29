Bitty Kitty Brigade spreads awareness about saving orphaned neonatal kittens

Since 2019, the volunteer-run organization has taken in more than 3,000 kittens.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Bitty Kitty Brigade joined KARE 11 Saturday on National Cat Day to talk about their mission of saving as many orphaned neonatal kittens as possible and getting them adopted into loving homes.

The Bitty Kitty Brigade's biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up on Give To The Max Day on Nov. 17. The organization says it costs about $400 to raise a healthy kitten if they have no medical issues.

