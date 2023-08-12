Black Entrepreneur State Fair returns for 4th year in Minneapolis

The week-long event spotlights small Black-owned businesses in the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS — Black-owned businesses from across the Twin Cities will be in the spotlight at the return of the Black Entrepreneur State Fair just outside Midtown Global Market in mid-August.

The week-long event will feature more than 75 Black-owned small businesses from the metro area.

“The Black Entrepreneur State Fair aims to provide a platform for Black-owned businesses to thrive, connect, and engage with a diverse audience," founder Destinee Shelby said.

The marketplace will feature a wide variety of vendors, including fashion, beauty, art, technology and food.

The event takes place Aug. 20-26 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. outside Midtown Global Market at Lake & Chicago in Minneapolis. Tickets for the event cost $7. More information can be found on the Black Entrepreneur State Fair website.

