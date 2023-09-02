x
Blue Ribbon Baker Marjorie Johnson returns to the fair

Officials are giving Johnson an award that honors longtime employees, exhibitors, vendors, and/or volunteers at the fair.
Credit: KARE 11

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Marjorie Johnson is famous for her blue ribbon baked goods at the Minnesota State Fair and she's being honored for her longtime dedication.

The 104-year-old has written a recipe book for her award-winning baked goodies and made appearances on national television programs such as the 'Tonight Show' and 'The Talk.'

Officials are giving Johnson the 50-Year Award, which honors employees, exhibitors, vendors, and/or volunteers at the fair.

Johnson will be honored in a special award ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m., at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. 

Her name will be added to a permanent plaque located in the State Fair's Administration Building.

