x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Book: Field Guide to Outside Style

The author, Ryan McEnaney, joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss his book and unique yard set-ups.
Credit: KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A new book is helping home gardeners (and those new to gardening or who don't consider themselves gardeners) get a kickstart on projects for the season. 

"Field Guide to Outside Style" is breaking down barriers of planting design to create a beautiful and long-lasting outdoor space.

Ryan McEnaney is the author and local garden designer.

He joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss his book and unique yard set-ups.

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

RECIPE: The Reuben Pasty from Potter's Pasties & Pies

Before You Leave, Check This Out