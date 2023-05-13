Book: Field Guide to Outside Style

The author, Ryan McEnaney, joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss his book and unique yard set-ups.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A new book is helping home gardeners (and those new to gardening or who don't consider themselves gardeners) get a kickstart on projects for the season.

"Field Guide to Outside Style" is breaking down barriers of planting design to create a beautiful and long-lasting outdoor space.

Ryan McEnaney is the author and local garden designer.

He joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss his book and unique yard set-ups.

