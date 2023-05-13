Book: Field Guide to Outside Style

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A new book is helping home gardeners (and those new to gardening or who don't consider themselves gardeners) get a kickstart on projects for the season.
"Field Guide to Outside Style" is breaking down barriers of planting design to create a beautiful and long-lasting outdoor space.
Ryan McEnaney is the author and local garden designer.
He joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss his book and unique yard set-ups.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.