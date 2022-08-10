Book: The Take-Over Friend

Carol Dines writes fiction for young adults and adults.
Her new YA novel, The Take-Over Friend, is now available at local bookstores and online retailers.
She's also the author of the YA novels: Best Friends Tell the Best Lies, and The Queen's Soprano, as well as a collection of short stories for young adults, Talk to Me.
Her recent collection of stories for adults, This Distance We Call Love, won the Eric Hoffer Prize and was a finalist in the National Indies Excellence Award for short fiction.
She lives in Minneapolis.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: