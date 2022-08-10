x
Book: The Take-Over Friend

A new book by a Minneapolis author is about an intense high school friendship that turns toxic.

Carol Dines writes fiction for young adults and adults. 

Her new YA novel, The Take-Over Friend, is now available at local bookstores and online retailers. 

She's also the author of the YA novels: Best Friends Tell the Best Lies, and The Queen's Soprano, as well as a collection of short stories for young adults, Talk to Me

Her recent collection of stories for adults, This Distance We Call Love, won the Eric Hoffer Prize and was a finalist in the National Indies Excellence Award for short fiction.  

She lives in Minneapolis. 

