Bourbon Buyout at Nicollet Island Inn

A whiskey-lovers tasting event is being held on Wednesday, March 22 at the Nicollet Island Inn.

MINNEAPOLIS — The owners of the Nicollet Island Inn will be shutting down their place Wednesday, March 22 and handing the keys over to bourbon fans.

For one night only the owners are opening up their collection of rare and allocated whiskeys and bourbons for a special whiskey-lovers tasting event called the Bourbon Buyout.

The Nicollet Island Inn is a hotel, restaurant, bar and event destination near the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis.

