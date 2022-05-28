Breaking the negative mindset cycle

Pediatricians say children's mental health has become a national emergency.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After the horrific events of the past week in Texas, the conversation about mental health in teenagers is top of mind.

Pediatricians say children's mental health has become a national emergency.

On KARE 11 News Saturday, Developmental psychologist Marti Erickson discussed how negative mindsets contribute to depression and anxiety in kids and how to break the cycle. Erickson is a co-host of the weekly Mom Enough podcast.

