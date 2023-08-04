x
Movie critic Brian Eggert shares his recommendations for what to watch now

Eggert, who writes about classic, independent, international, and new releases, shared his three picks for movies to watch right now.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Need something good to watch? Movie critic Brian Eggert joined KARE 11 Saturday to share his recommendations for must-see movies.

Eggert, who writes about classic, independent, international, and new release movies, said he recommends Air and The Lost King, both now in theaters, and Rye Lane, now on Hulu.

Eggert also gave us a preview of the Minneapols-St. Paul International Film Festival, which runs from April 13-27.

