Burn Boot Camp is getting creative in finding ways to keep people moving during coronavirus restrictions.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Burn Boot Camp, located at 14500 Weaver Lake Road in Maple Grove, is finding new ways to keep people active. While all gyms are closed until May 1 under the Governor's orders, Burn Boot Camp's head trainer, Elizabeth Washko, doesn't think that means people can't be active.

In fact, she believe it's especially important for special populations to keep moving during this time.

Washko is certified in pre and post pregnancy, as well as geriatric and youth fitness. She said that staying active will help older adults keep their lungs strong.

It's important for children to keep moving too as it helps develop their minds and allows them to continue to grow.

Even though the doors to Burn Boot Camp are temporarily closed, they've still been interacting with clients online daily. They're also offering yoga sessions, kids camps and workouts online and through social media pages.