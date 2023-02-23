Butcher & the Boar restaurant returns to Minneapolis

The popular and award-winning eatery has reopened in a North Loop location.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two weeks ago, the acclaimed Minneapolis restaurant Butcher & the Boar came back to life.

The popular eatery closed its doors in 2020 during the pandemic but it's back in a new space in the North Loop.

While meat and whiskey are still at the heart of the menu, there are plenty of new offerings.

Chef de Cuisine Ian Gray joined KARE 11 Saturday with a taste.

RECIPE: Beef long rib with tabasco-molasses bbq, tortilla slaw

3# 3 bone short rib plate - talk to your local butcher!

1/2 cup salt

1/4 cup ground black pepper

1/2 cup brown sugar Rub the rib with the seasoning mixture and let sit for at least 8 hours. Smoke for 12-14 hours at 225 degrees, looking for an internal temp of 203 degrees. let rest and eat right away or reserve and be prepared to warm up in an oven with a steam bath.

You could also slow roast it in your oven for 8-12 hours while still looking for an internal temp of 203 degrees.

TABASCO MOLASSES BBQ

1 Cup Molasses

1/4 Cup Tabasco

2 T grated Ginger

2 T grated garlic

Bring all ingredients to a simmer for 15 minutes and let steep for 15 minutes and then strain, chill and reserve.

SLAW 4 cups shredded green cabbage

1 cup thinly sliced radish

1/4 cup thinly sliced serrano/jalapeno pepper

1 1/2 cups tortilla strips of broken tortilla chips

1 1/2 cups slaw dressing - use your favorite storebought or follow the recipe below.

Mix all ingredients together by hand thoroughly - best if done shortly before eating.

SLAW DRESSING 3 Cups Mayonaise 1 Cup distilled white vinegar 1 T celery seeds 1 T ground black pepper Salt to taste Glaze the hot long rib with the BBQ and serve with the slaw on the side.

